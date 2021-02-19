Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 174,430 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,430 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up 0.9% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $467,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.0% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $200,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.31. 52,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

