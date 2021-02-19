Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,564,081 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for approximately 2.4% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 3.38% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $1,288,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 33,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $17,313,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 825,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,683,000 after buying an additional 300,250 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CM stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,458. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.38. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.096 per share. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

CM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.36.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

