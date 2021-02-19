Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572,102 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.13% of Rogers Communications worth $197,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after buying an additional 9,968,026 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $44.22. 1,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,163. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

