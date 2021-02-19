Traders Purchase Large Volume of Glaukos Call Options (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,263 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,429% compared to the typical daily volume of 148 call options.

In other Glaukos news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $1,327,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 136.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Glaukos by 91.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 201.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of Glaukos stock traded up $4.29 on Friday, reaching $93.20. 6,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,965. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.60 and a 200 day moving average of $59.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.