Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.20.

TREVF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Trevali Mining from $0.10 to $0.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Trevali Mining from $0.15 to $0.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Trevali Mining stock remained flat at $$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,908. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

