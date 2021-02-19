Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,400 First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. First Merchants comprises approximately 0.3% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Merchants by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 242,795 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,672,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in First Merchants by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,683,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Merchants by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in First Merchants during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.32. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stephens raised shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

