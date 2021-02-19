Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Invests $3.18 Million in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 2.3% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 142,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 315,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 58,977 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,519,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL stock remained flat at $$100.13 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,883. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $100.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.22.

