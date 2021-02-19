Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,306. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

