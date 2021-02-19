Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSE. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.52. 4,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,013. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,016,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,493,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,533,000 after acquiring an additional 253,158 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3,189.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 156,526 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,535,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,188,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.