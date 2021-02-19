United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

United Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Insurance to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

United Insurance stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.75. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.

In other United Insurance news, Director Michael Hogan purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 146,754 shares in the company, valued at $814,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,786.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,858.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,779 shares of company stock worth $99,857. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UIHC. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Insurance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Sunday, November 8th.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

