United Insurance Holdings Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

United Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Insurance to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Shares of UIHC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,253. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $247.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UIHC. Raymond James cut their target price on United Insurance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Sunday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $48,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $166,858.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hogan purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,484.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,779 shares of company stock valued at $99,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

