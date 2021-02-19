United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

Shares of NYSE:USM traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,774. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

