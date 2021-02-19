Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Increased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.42. 4,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,829. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

