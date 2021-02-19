Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,585,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after acquiring an additional 351,008 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after buying an additional 157,897 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,591,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.39 and its 200-day moving average is $177.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.93.

