Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Raised by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.4% of SP Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,736,000 after purchasing an additional 861,033 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,131,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,783,000 after purchasing an additional 192,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,741,000 after purchasing an additional 277,492 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,993,000 after purchasing an additional 387,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,748,000 after purchasing an additional 208,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.10. 3,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,587. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.