VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VEON had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 4.05%.

Shares of VEON stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 44,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,566. VEON has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VEON stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 773.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,179 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America cut VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. VEON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

