VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%.
VEON stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,566. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. VEON has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.49.
VEON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.
About VEON
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.