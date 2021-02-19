VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%.

VEON stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,566. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. VEON has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.49.

VEON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VEON stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 773.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 295,179 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

