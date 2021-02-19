Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Veritone posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veritone.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banta Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,006,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Veritone by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after buying an additional 87,332 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Veritone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,087,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Veritone by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERI traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,838. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 3.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. Veritone has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $50.34.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

