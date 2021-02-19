Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for about 2.5% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,995,000 after buying an additional 4,785,910 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,807,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Vertiv by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,749,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,987 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 7,489.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,709,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. 58,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,352. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

