WD Rutherford LLC Invests $3.20 Million in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000. Church & Dwight makes up about 2.0% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Church & Dwight by 480.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,231 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 496.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,734 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 147.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,934,000 after buying an additional 1,043,134 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 223.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 857,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,360,000 after buying an additional 592,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 58.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 616,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,773,000 after buying an additional 228,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE CHD traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.74. 11,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,485. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.