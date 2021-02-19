WD Rutherford LLC Takes Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 243.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in American Woodmark by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMWD traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.10. 274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,058. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 2.28. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.04.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

