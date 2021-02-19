WD Rutherford LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,375 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.56. The stock had a trading volume of 29,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,412. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The company has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

