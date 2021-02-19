Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

WAB stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.19. 36,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $84.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $8,393,950 over the last 90 days. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAB shares. TheStreet raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

