Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) is Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s 4th Largest Position

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its position in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,573,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,219 shares during the period. Wyndham Destinations accounts for about 3.7% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 5.33% of Wyndham Destinations worth $205,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYND. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,811,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter worth approximately $632,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 16.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

Shares of WYND stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -448.63 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $52.78.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.