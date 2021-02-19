XML Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 49,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

KO stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $217.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

