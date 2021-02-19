Zacks: Analysts Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will report sales of $726.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $723.30 million to $730.60 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $737.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%.

DY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 45,325 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DY stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,566. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day moving average of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $93.59.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

