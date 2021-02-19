Zacks: Brokerages Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Douglas Emmett posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

NYSE:DEI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.98. 540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,270. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $45.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth $45,280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 51.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,015 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 38.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,332 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,566,000 after buying an additional 626,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 27.3% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,778,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,752,000 after buying an additional 595,438 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

