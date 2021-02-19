Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Equities analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Equity Residential reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.10. 33,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,302. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $87.19.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

