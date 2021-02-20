$0.86 EPS Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.89. Axos Financial posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.06. 456,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

