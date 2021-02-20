$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to announce $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Stephens cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.96.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $5.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.46. The stock had a trading volume of 493,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,840. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.57. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $275.22 and a twelve month high of $435.58.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

