$1.59 EPS Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Boston Properties reported earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Properties.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus increased their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $92.24. 902,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,271. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $147.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.13. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,750,000 after buying an additional 413,025 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 237,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Finally, Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,927,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.