$1.59 EPS Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2021

Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Boston Properties reported earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus increased their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $92.24. 902,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,271. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $147.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.13. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,750,000 after buying an additional 413,025 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 237,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Finally, Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,927,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.