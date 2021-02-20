$15.11 Billion in Sales Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to announce sales of $15.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.36 billion. The Boeing reported sales of $16.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year sales of $80.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.36 billion to $86.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $89.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.36 billion to $94.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.84.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $8.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,214,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,168,771. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.82. The stock has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $341.24.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in The Boeing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

