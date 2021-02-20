$20.36 Million in Sales Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will announce $20.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.18 million. Codexis reported sales of $18.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $68.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.20 million to $68.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $78.70 million, with estimates ranging from $76.09 million to $80.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Codexis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

CDXS traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 638,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,630. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.64 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $29.56.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Codexis by 59.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 23,799 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Codexis by 199.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Codexis by 12.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 251,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Codexis by 5.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

