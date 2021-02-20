$371.56 Million in Sales Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report sales of $371.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $388.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $358.03 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $444.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNO. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 137.0% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,926,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,374 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 741,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,892,000 after acquiring an additional 689,100 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,222.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 675,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 623,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,345,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 597,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

VNO stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.25. 4,568,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,922. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $64.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 128.45 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

