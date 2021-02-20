$66.12 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will announce $66.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.97 million and the lowest is $64.28 million. DHT posted sales of $152.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $337.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $308.86 million to $365.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $405.74 million, with estimates ranging from $403.39 million to $408.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.47.

NYSE:DHT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.83. 2,341,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,941. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $859.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DHT by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 462,375 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in DHT by 4.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,629,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 144,300 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,470,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 310,738 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in DHT by 8.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 772,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in DHT by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 465,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

