$77.83 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will report sales of $77.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.50 million. Appian posted sales of $78.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $337.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $329.20 million to $354.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $390.23 million, with estimates ranging from $369.10 million to $418.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%.

APPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Macquarie started coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.30.

In other Appian news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $11,095,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 520,054 shares of company stock valued at $97,183,938. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 45,782 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Appian by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Appian by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Appian in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded down $12.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.86. 2,098,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,781. Appian has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.65 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.68.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

