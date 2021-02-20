$8.94 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce $8.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.16 billion and the lowest is $8.72 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $8.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $38.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.67 billion to $38.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $40.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.12 billion to $41.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on GD. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after purchasing an additional 129,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,122,000 after acquiring an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,397,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,803,000 after acquiring an additional 351,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.78. The stock had a trading volume of 765,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $187.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

