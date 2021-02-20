908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Up 6%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s stock price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.63 and last traded at $68.05. 123,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 236,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MASS. William Blair began coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.46.

In related news, Director E Kevin Hrusovsky bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,100,000.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,749,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

About 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.