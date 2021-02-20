Adept4 (LON:AD4) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.05

Adept4 PLC (LON:AD4) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.69 ($0.02). Adept4 shares last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03), with a volume of 5,969,370 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14.

Adept4 Company Profile (LON:AD4)

Adept4 Plc provides IT as a service to small and medium size enterprises in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Recurring Services, Product, and Professional Services segments. The Recurring Services segment provides continuing IT services, which have an ongoing billing and support elements.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Adept4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adept4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.