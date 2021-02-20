Airbloc Market Capitalization Achieves $3.99 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Airbloc token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded up 45% against the US dollar. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $61,562.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00061287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.61 or 0.00745346 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00044830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00060070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019686 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00040817 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.78 or 0.04502459 BTC.

Airbloc Token Profile

Airbloc (ABL) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

