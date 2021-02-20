American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives $30.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.44.

AEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

NYSE AEL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.70. 479,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.93. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20). Research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

