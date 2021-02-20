American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Trading Up 7.3%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares were up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $25.98. Approximately 329,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 521,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $716.58 million, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $691,339.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in American Superconductor by 293.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

