AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.09

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.09 and traded as high as $4.00. AmeriServ Financial shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 10,176 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AmeriServ Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.72 million during the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from AmeriServ Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AmeriServ Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AmeriServ Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in AmeriServ Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 737,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AmeriServ Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 40.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV)

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

