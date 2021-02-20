AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%.

Shares of AMN traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,351. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $89.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $55,041.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,146.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 5,988 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $411,195.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

