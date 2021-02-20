AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%.
Shares of AMN traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,351. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $89.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AMN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.
AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
