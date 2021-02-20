Analysts Anticipate Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) to Announce -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) will post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Odonate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($3.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($2.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Odonate Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ ODT traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.28. 214,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,985. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20.

In related news, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 275,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $4,180,885.44. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $1,746,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 675,784 shares of company stock valued at $11,044,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 482.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

