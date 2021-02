Analysts Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $2.13. Wayfair reported earnings per share of ($2.80) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wayfair.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.31.

In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 243 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $58,268.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $217,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,496 shares in the company, valued at $28,884,683.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,994 shares of company stock valued at $32,723,497. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $1,734,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $20.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,429. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.13.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

