Analysts Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $2.13. Wayfair reported earnings per share of ($2.80) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wayfair.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.31.

In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 243 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $58,268.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $217,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,496 shares in the company, valued at $28,884,683.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,994 shares of company stock valued at $32,723,497. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $1,734,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $20.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,429. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.13.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

