Analysts Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.04 Million

Brokerages expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report sales of $205.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $205.13 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $62.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 230.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $811.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $837.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $860.07 million, with estimates ranging from $839.29 million to $882.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

In related news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $93,000.00. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $255,729.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 171,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,731.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,464. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,934,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth $12,299,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth $9,670,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 738.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 332,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 31.8% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 264,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 824,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,611. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

