Analysts Expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $674.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $6.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MercadoLibre.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bradesco Corretora lowered MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,611.17.

Shares of MELI traded up $19.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,910.39. 464,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,939.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,836.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,433.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,703,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

