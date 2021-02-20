Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Analysts predict that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will announce sales of $200,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180,000.00 and the highest is $210,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $930,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $970,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.26 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $9.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anterix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.92. 231,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,674. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73. Anterix has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

In other Anterix news, COO Ryan Gerbrandt sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,794 shares in the company, valued at $789,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $47,302.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,566. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Anterix during the third quarter valued at $535,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Anterix by 66.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anterix by 28.1% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 67,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the third quarter worth about $1,308,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Anterix by 106.5% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

