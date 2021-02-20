Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe Sells 7,538 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 7,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $333,631.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Guttman-Mccabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 1,590 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $47,302.50.

Shares of Anterix stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 231,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,674. Anterix Inc. has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $57.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Anterix by 66.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Anterix by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Anterix by 4.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Anterix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anterix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

